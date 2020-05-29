Fort Wayne Philharmonic cancels Patriotic Pops concerts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has announced that all Patriotic Pops concerts scheduled between June 26th and July 4th for this year have been canceled.

Communications Manager Douglas Dennis says the decision is based on measures outlined in Governor Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” re-opening plan. Despite phase five of re-opening coming on July 4th, Dennis says the specific guidelines curtail activities like concerts until after July 4th.

“We are again sorry to disappoint our loyal audiences who have come to revere the annual summer concerts performed all throughout Northeast Indiana,” says Music Director Andrew Constantine. “Patriotic repertory brings us all together like no other music, and we regret having to curtail these activities because of the current health crisis. We will continue to do our best to reach audiences on various media platforms with the beauty of music as we work through this challenging period. Please stay tuned for more information as plans continually are being developed.”

Concerts scheduled as part of the second annual James Cultural Plaza Summer Series in downtown Auburn will remain scheduled for July 14th, August 15th, and September 6th.