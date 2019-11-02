Fort Wayne PD looking for armed & dangerous suspect

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police are searching for the man pictured here. Police tell WOWO News that he is considered armed and dangerous and emphasize that nobody should approach or attempt to apprehend him.

He is wanted on felony charges that include resisting law enforcement with injury, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing. Police are unsure about the licencing of the gun he is carrying, and say that he dragged an officer during a man down call.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 9-1-1. Advise police where you saw him and give a description of clothing. Details are pending.