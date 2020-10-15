Fort Wayne parks to make COVID-related upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some upgrades are coming to Fort Wayne parks with COVID-19 in mind.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will invest nearly $300,000 into upgrades that include touchless lighting, as well as upgrades and replacements of sinks, faucets, and doors, according to the Journal Gazette.

The work will be paid for using money from an $8.7-million federal CARES Act grant the city received earlier this year.

The upgrades are all being made to reduce the number of surfaces a person has to touch when using facilities and restrooms, in an attempt to prevent the spread of germs like the coronavirus.