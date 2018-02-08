Fort Wayne parks director to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Director Al Moll announced today that he will retire on March 30.

Moll has been director since 2005. Before that, Moll was the city controller in 2003 and served as the deputy mayor in 2004 and 2005. He also held positions in banking in the private sector and is a former business owner.

Moll served on the boards for the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Civic Theatre, and the Hospital Authority.

The Board of Park Commissioners says a search is already underway for Moll’s successor.