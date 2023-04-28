Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation celebrates 33rd Tree City USA Award

Fort Wayne, Ind (Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Release) – Mayor Tom Henry joined Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel and Superintendent of Urban Forestry Derek Veit and other tree enthusiasts to celebrate Arbor Day. The National Arbor Day Foundation has awarded the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department with its 33rd consecutive Tree City USA designation.

Mayor Tom Henry presented a mayoral proclamation on April 28 to recognize Fort Wayne’s continued commitment to preserving a healthy tree canopy in the city. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation also planted two sugar maple trees at McCormick Park on the south side of the parking lot. The Parks Department announced that the city received the Growth Award for the 18th consecutive year, which highlights innovative programs and projects and demonstrates an increased commitment of resources for urban forestry.

In addition to maintaining over 70,000 trees throughout the city, the department works to add trees annually. As a part of that effort and in partnership with Trees Indiana, over 100 Black Cherry seedlings were made available to the public (one per household) via a simple phone registration. The bare root seedlings were ready to plant for Arbor Day.

“Over the last several years, the value and importance of trees have become increasingly clear. We’re fortunate that our Parks and Recreation Department and residents are committed to protecting and growing our tree canopy,” said Mayor Henry. “In Fort Wayne, we continue to take proactive steps toward a brighter and greener future.”

“Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation director Steve McDaniel. He continued “Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in the Fort Wayne community make trees a priority.”

For more information about Fort Wayne urban forestry efforts, visit //fortwayneparks.org/street-trees.