Fort Wayne pain doctor in court in quest to get gun collection back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An embattled Fort Wayne doctor wants his guns back and he was in court Friday morning for that very reason.

Dr. Michael Cozzi is accused of over-prescribing controlled substances at his Fort Wayne medical office. He allegedly prescribed drugs like oxycodone and hydrocodone to 1,700 separate people in the first 38 days of 2016.

Cozzi was in court for a status hearing on his request to get his gun collection back, according to 21Alive. No decision was made.

His medical license was suspended following a raid of his home and business. The Drug Enforcement Administration says at least three of his patients died due to complications from drug use.

In August, Cozzi will have a hearing with the State Board of Health to decide if he can resume practice.

