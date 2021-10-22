Fort Wayne organization to launch Entrepreneurial Strategy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Start Fort Wayne today launch the Greater Fort Wayne Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Strategy. The comprehensive 10-year plan, the organization says, will elevate the importance of entrepreneurship in local economic development initiatives.
The EES was developed in partnership with and funded by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and the Don Wood Foundation. It was created using data collected throughout the summer from the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Survey and related focus groups.