Fort Wayne organization to launch Entrepreneurial Strategy

By
WOWO News
-
(Supplied/Inside Indiana Business)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Start Fort Wayne today launch the Greater Fort Wayne Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Strategy. The comprehensive 10-year plan, the organization says, will elevate the importance of entrepreneurship in local economic development initiatives.

Start Fort Wayne, which operates a coworking space in the Allen County city, says while Fort Wayne has a strong entrepreneurial tradition, a more coordinated effort is needed to support locally-owned businesses. The EES will outline three, seven and 10-year goals to “develop a healthy, entrepreneurial ecosystem in six key areas: human capital, supports, market, policy, finance, and culture.”

The EES was developed in partnership with and funded by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and the Don Wood Foundation. It was created using data collected throughout the summer from the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Survey and related focus groups.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here