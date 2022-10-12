Fort Wayne one of best cities for remote workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne has been ranked no. 18 on the best cities for remote workers according to LawnStarter.

LawnStarter’s list took into account 20 key metrics, including availability of 5G home internet—where Fort Wayne scored first, government financial incentive for incoming remote workers (7th) and share of homes with 1 or fewer occupants per room (14th).

The list compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on internet quality, cost of living, access to coworking spaces, financial bonuses and more.

Plano and Frisco, suburbs of Dallas, earned the top two spots. Tampa, Atlanta and Seattle rounded out the top five. Indianapolis came in 28th.

You can view the full list here.