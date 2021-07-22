Fort Wayne Officials Set To Drop Scooter Ordinance Plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nancy Townsend, director of Community Development for the City of Fort Wayne announced on Wednesday that no “additional or modified” ordinances are being worked on by the department in regards to motorized scooter use within the city, according to the Journal Gazette. This after ordinances failed to make it out of Fort Wayne City Council’s regulation committee.

An ordinance introduced in April had rules against riders under the age of 18 riding rented scooters, two people riding one scooter, and allowing pets on scooters. A second ordinance that was later introduced states people who violated the rules could be fined, starting at $50. Only two City Council members – Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd – voted in favor of the ordinances with the other seven members voting against them July 13th.