Fort Wayne now the 83rd largest American city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne is growing, as it is now ranked the 83rd largest American city.

The second largest city in Indiana, Fort Wayne moved up in the rankings since 2021. It previously held the 84th spot.

According to the data from the United States Census Bureau, it shows that Fort Wayne’s annual growth was 1,555 people, a 0.6% increase. The current population is 267,927.

Indianapolis remains the largest city in Indiana at 16th place with 880,621 residents.

The 82nd spot is held by Madison, Wisc. with a population of 272,903. Trailing Fort Wayne at 84th is Toledo, Ohio with a population of 266,301.

The Census Bureau’s estimates for cities and towns do not include elements of population change, i.e. births, deaths and moves. It only provides for the total population.