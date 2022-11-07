Fort Wayne nonprofit looks toward ‘evolution’ with rebranding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House is undergoing a rebranding with a new name: Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes. The nonprofit provides low-cost lodging to families of children receiving medical care at local hospitals.

Board member Kim Fulkerson says the rebranding is part of the growth and evolution the nonprofit has seen over its 25-year history.

The organization says the rebranding was led by its board of directors and a committee of stakeholders. A local brand consulting firm guided the effort.

“The new name conveys the way our hospitality homes provide a place of rest, refuge and rejuvenation. Here, families find comfort and support during a challenging time—we provide strength next door,” Executive Director Wendy Hoering said in written remarks. “While our name, logo and marketing materials will change, our mission is as strong and resolute as ever.”

Hope’s Harbor was founded in 1997 and entered a formal relationship with the Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthonys Foundation in 2007.

The organization has two locations, Lutheran Hope House and Dupont Hope House, which provide rooms, kitchen space and other amenities for families for a $10 per day donation, though families are not turned away if they are unable to pay.

“We are proud to be local, nonprofit and independent. Throughout our 25-year history, we’ve grown and evolved alongside our healthcare partners to best meet the needs of patient families in our region,” said Fulkerson, who is also chief nursing officer at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. “As Hope’s Harbor, we’ll continue that impact into the next 25 years through the support of our community and donors.”

Hope’s Harbor says it has provided hospitality services for more than 9,000 individuals since opening its doors in 2003.