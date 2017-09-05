Fort Wayne, New Haven take over bridge repairs and maintenance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne and New Haven announced Tuesday they will assume all bridge repair and maintenance responsibilities.

This decision comes after an interlocal agreement with Allen County and several other cities expires in October. Under that agreement, Fort Wayne and New Haven paid Allen County $1.35 million and $70,000, respectively, in 2017. The county was requesting even more funds for 2018: $2.7 million from Fort Wayne and $470,000 from New Haven.

Officials say the new agreement will allow the cities to decide when and how to invest in bridge repair and maintenance projects.

Currently, there are 95 bridges in Fort Wayne city limits, and 20 in New Haven.

Future bridge projects are expected to be decided in the next few months.