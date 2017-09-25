Fort Wayne and New Haven officials dedicate Maysville Circle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald and the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division officially opened the Maysville Circle today with a ribbon-cutting and celebration of the transportation improvements that connect the two communities.

Maysville Circle is the roundabout that comes together at the intersection of Maysville Road, Landin Road and Trier Road. It’s been designed to improve traffic flow and heighten safety along roads, sidewalks and trails.

The $1.4-million project includes sidewalks, a trail connecting to the Rivergreenway, ornamental lighting and a roundabout that keeps traffic flowing at a safe speed. Tax Increment Financing (TIF), approved by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, made the project possible.

“Enhancements to our local transportation system are having a positive impact on neighborhoods, residents and businesses. Our newest roundabout provides improved safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians,” said Henry. “Fort Wayne and New Haven continue to work together on quality of place and economic development initiatives to improve our respective communities.”

“We would like to thank Mayor Henry and the City of Fort Wayne for the beautiful roundabout which will make the intersection safer and more efficient. This project continues the connectivity of sidewalks and pedestrian pathways that both of our cities have made a priority,” said McDonald. “The roundabout also makes an attractive gateway entrance for the most northern boundary to the City of New Haven.”