Fort Wayne Neighborhood Improvement Grant program now accepting applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne program to help spruce up neighborhoods is once again taking applications.

The 2021 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is now open, according to a City press release.

The City’s Community Development Division will award grants up to $5,000 to any registered Fort Wayne neighborhood association or one of the City’s four Area Partnerships. A simple registration form is available through this link.

“These grants are an important way to support our neighborhoods’ efforts to make their public spaces more welcoming and attractive, as well as build neighborhood pride,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

This is the program’s third year. It’s designed to support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces and strengthen community involvement. Accepted projects must enhance the aesthetics of the neighborhood, provide a clear community benefit, be accessible to all residents, and increase civic pride.