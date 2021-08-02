Fort Wayne Navistar engineering and testing facility begins next chapter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nearly a decade ago, Navistar’s massive Engineering and Testing facility closed its doors. Thirty-eight years ago, the last heavy truck rolled off of the assembly line at the landmark International Harvester Plant on the city’s near-east side.

Now, the 300,000 square foot Engineering and Testing facility on Meyer Road, adjacent to the landmark main plant, is preparing to begin the next chapter of Navistar in Fort Wayne. Officials with Harvester Homecoming announced Friday, that their goal is to turn the building into the Fort Wayne Truck Works and Area Industry Museum.

The building, which dates back to 1950, and was originally built to resemble the familiar International Harvester “IH” logo, from the air, will be re-purposed to not only house Navistar’s historic truck collection, but collections from any other industry in Fort Wayne, including Dana, Zollner Pistons and even Wayne Candies.

Navistar has made an investment beyond loaning its classic truck collection to the community and the effort in the form of a $10,000 dollar gift to Harvester Homecoming. CEO and festival director Ryan DuVall says that Navistar’s collection will become the centerpiece of the planned museum. DuVall also noted tremendous support from NAI Hanning-Bean, SweetCars and Three Rivers Credit Union.

International Harvester, and later, Navistar had a presence in Fort Wayne from 1923 to 2012. Harvester Homecoming will take place this year at the Meyer Road facility on August 6 and 7.