Fort Wayne native headed to the World Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne native will be playing in the World Series tomorrow night.

30-year-old Kevin Kiermaier plays Center Field for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Houston Astros Saturday to punch their ticket to the World Series.

Kiermaier was born in Fort Wayne and played for Bishop Luers High School’s baseball team, which won the state title in his senior year, then he went on to play college baseball at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois.

Kiermaier and the Rays start Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tomorrow night at 8:09pm.