Fort Wayne named seventh best run city in the country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Personal finance outlet WalletHub listed Fort Wayne in the top ten best run cities in their “2023 Best- & Worst- Run Cities in America.”

Fort Wayne came in at number seven on the list, which looked at 149 of the largest U.S. cities.

In order to measure the effectiveness of local leadership, the site constructed a quality of service score made up of 36 metrics grouped into six service categories, which were measured against each city’s per-capita budget.

Nampa, Idaho came in at number one on the list.