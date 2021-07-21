Fort Wayne named emerging housing market by Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Fort Wayne was named the third in the July 2021 Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com emerging housing markets index.

The list reviewed data for the 300 largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

The index takes into account the housing market, economic vitality and quality of life metrics along with feedback from readers based on real estate taxes.

Billings, Montana occupied the top spot followed by Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Rapid City, South Dakota and Raleigh, North Carolina came in fourth and fifth.

