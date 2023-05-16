Fort Wayne named best place to live in Indiana

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Fort Wayne was named the best place to live in Indiana according to U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings of the best places to live in the U.S.

Fort Wayne came in at no. 33 on the list. The Summit City also came in at no. 5 in cheapest places to live and no. 15 in best places to retire. The write-up on Fort Wayne is here.

Indianapolis came in at no. 68 on the list, while South Bend was ranked 76th. Green Bay, Wisconsin earned the top spot, followed by Huntsville, Alabama, Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, Boulder, Colorado and Sarasota, Florida. The full list can be viewed here.

U.S. News looked at the top 150 metros in the country and ranked them based on quality of life, the job market in each city, cost of living and desirability to live there.