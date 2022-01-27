Fort Wayne Named As A Top Emerging Real Estate Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne was recently named a top emerging real estate market according to one major financial news outlet.

According to The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, Fort Wayne ranked 7th on their recent study of emerging housing markets according to the Emerging Housing Markets Index. Each housing market is evaluated based on a range of factors related to real estate, economic vitality and quality of life. The top emerging markets represent places where home-price growth is expected to be stellar, while also having other attractive amenities.

In the latest installment of the quarterly index released Tuesday, the region in and around Naples, Florida ranked at the top followed by another Florida city, Bradenton. Click HERE to find the full list.