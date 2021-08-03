Fort Wayne murder trial to begin today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The second of two men charged in a shooting death just west of downtown in October 2019 is expected to stand trial, beginning today.

Anthony M. Mitchell, 20, is charged with felony murder and robbery in the death of Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40, who was shot just outside a Runnion Avenue home.

According to The Journal Gazette, prosecutors dismissed a murder charge against Mitchell last week. Mitchell’s trial is expected to run through Thursday.

The other man charged in the shooting death, Jermaine Turner, age 41, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced in March 2020 to 50 years in prison.