Fort Wayne mom pleads guilty to driving drunk with kids in vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A Fort Wayne woman involved in a drunk-driving crash with her kids in her vehicle has pleaded guilty.

Kristina Adams admitted she was drunk and agreed to charges of Neglect of a Dependent and Operating While Intoxicated.

Police say last week Adams had a blood alcohol content of .38 — four and a half times the legal limit — when she rolled her SUV several times on I-69 near Coldwater Road. Neither Adams nor her two children were seriously hurt.

Her case has been referred to the County’s drug court, which could allow her to avoid jail time if certain conditions are met. If they turn her case down, however, she faces more than 7 years in prison.