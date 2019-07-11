Fort Wayne mom outraged after child nearly drowns while in foster care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne mother’s son is in a coma after almost drowning in a pond on Independence Day… and she says it’s all his foster family’s fault.

20-month-old Braylen Clark was pulled from a pond in Adams County on July 4th. He’s now on life support, and his mother, Brittney Clark, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she can’t understand how a foster family vetted by the state could have left him unsupervised.

“They took upon another responsibility to take somebody else’s kids. And to not watch them, especially him not even being two years old yet. Maybe if he would have run into the pond, with it being two seconds they could have got him if they were actually paying attention. But cutting wood, apparently, was more important than watching my son.”

The foster father was outside chopping wood, while the foster mother was inside the house making lunch.

The state Department of Child Services removed Braylen and his brother from Clark’s care this past spring for reasons we are not yet aware of.

The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the situation.