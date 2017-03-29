Fort Wayne Metro Center redesign plans revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown Fort Wayne office building is getting a makeover.

The Fifth Third Metro Center at Harrison and West Berry streets has a plain, white concrete facade, for now, but plans approved by the Downtown Design Review Committee show that will be changing in the near future.

The building will get a fresh coat of darker paint, as well as metal panels installed to give it a more modern look, according to the News-Sentinel. There are also plans to install canopies and outdoor seating to accommodate restaurants that the property owners look to attract to the building.

The group working on the building also plan on having it host housing and office spaces.