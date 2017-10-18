Fort Wayne Metals announces expansion, to create 300+ jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based manufacturer will be creating more than 300 jobs through a new expansion.

Fort Wayne Metals, which produces precision wire, strands and cables for the medical device industry, announced plans today to expand its Allen County operations, creating up to 337 new jobs by 2021.

“Indiana has earned a reputation as one of the world’s leading medical device hubs,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “Every day, Hoosiers are at work developing new life-saving solutions, and I’m excited to see that trend continue with the growth of our life sciences sector and industry-leading firms like Fort Wayne Metals.”

The company, which was established in Fort Wayne in 1946 and now has operations across the world, will invest $51.1 million to expand and enhance its northeast Indiana operations. They plan to build a two-story, 40,000-square-foot addition to their corporate office building at 9609 Ardmore Ave., and will also revitalize a 60,000-square-foot building at 4202 Piper Drive.

The company currently employs more than 800 people at facilities in Fort Wayne and Columbia City. The new jobs will be created in all areas of the business, including production and maintenance, business systems, thermal processing, statistical process control, regulatory compliance, production maintenance, environmental safety and more.

To learn more and apply, visit www.fwmetals.com/people.