Fort Wayne Memorial Day parade canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials have called off this year’s Memorial Day parade in Fort Wayne.

The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations says it’s due to coronavirus-related concerns.

There will still be a ceremony and parade to honor fallen soldiers, only now it’ll happen on July 4th, Independence Day. The event will start at 11am at the intersection of State Street and Parnell Avenue, traveling north on Parnell to the Memorial Coliseum.

Guests attending the Independence Day ceremony will be directed to enter the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot entrance at the west side of the complex. The ceremony will be held immediately following the parade just outside of the Coliseum Memorial Hall at Veterans Plaza.

The city’s Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum has also canceled Memorial Day gatherings.