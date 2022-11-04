Fort Wayne Mayor Sentenced In OWI Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for his OWI arrest that happened in early October. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Henry was sentenced in Allen Superior Court Thursday afternoon. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request to Thursday, November 3. Henry pleaded guilty October 10th to operating while intoxicated endangering a person. The judge sentenced the mayor to a suspended jail term of 365 days.

Henry is also ordered to pay a $25 fine and $800 in court costs and fees. In addition to those costs, he’s paying more than $3,000 in restitution to the City of Fort Wayne and to the woman whose car was damaged in the October 8 crash. The woman was not injured. Mayor Henry’s blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash, nearly two times the legal limit of .08%. He will not be able to drive as his license remains suspended for another 65 days. His license was initially suspended for 90 days. A second charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated was dismissed.