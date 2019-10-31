Fort Wayne marks a milestone with 5 miles of alley reconstruction

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Crumbling, or in some cases non-existent pavement, ruts and deep potholes are becoming a thing of the past in Fort Wayne alleyways, as the city continues an aggressive reconstruction program. Today, city officials marked the fifth mile of reconstruction which is the alley between East State Boulevard and Forest, California and Alabama Avenues.

Mayor Tom Henry, along with several city council members, see the alleyways as vital to the functionality for homeowners and the neighborhoods at-large, and that they definitely affect quality of life for Fort Wayne Residents.

A record 180-million dollars has been invested in Fort Wayne Neighborhoods since the start of the 2014 construction season. Henry says the investment, which is a bipartisan effort with council will include future upgrades and infrastructure enhancements as well as future phases of riverfront development.