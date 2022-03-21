Fort Wayne Marine Killed In NATO Exercise In Norway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb directed flags to half-staff on Sunday in respect a U.S. Marine from Fort Wayne who was killed last Friday.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne died Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle. In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said Tomkiewicz and three others were removed from a crash site as the men were taking part in a NATO exercise and were in the process of being returned to the U.S. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.