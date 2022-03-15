Fort Wayne Man Wanted On Child Molestation Charges Arrested In New Orleans

By
Michael McIntyre
-
"Handcuffs" by Luctheo, License

NEW ORLEANS, Ind. (WOWO):  A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Monday in New Orleans, Louisiana wanted in Fort Wayne on several counts of child molestation.  Police said 45-year-old Christopher Suttle was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he was apprehended in New Orleans Monday morning.

Suttle was wanted on an arrest warrant for three counts of level 1 child molesting and another count of level 4 child molesting, according to Fort Wayne Police.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says Suttle could face additional charges in New Orleans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here