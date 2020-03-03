Fort Wayne man takes plea deal in Independence Day shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused of an Independence Day shooting in 2019 that left a person in serious condition has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Carlos Avila, 22, pleaded guilty to felony burglary Monday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Avila was originally charged with attempted murder, burglary, aggravated battery, dealing marijuana and probation violation charges for the shooting that happened that morning at Baldwin Creek Apartments.

Avila could face up to 25 years in prison under the plea deal.

His sentencing is set for March 26.