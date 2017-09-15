Fort Wayne man struck by car in critical condition

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Friday morning, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Auburn Police say a man was struck just before 5:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of County Road 35. The man was unconscious and suffering from multiple injuries when officers arrived on the scene.

The driver says she did not the man. Police also say it was dark at the time of the crash, and there are no street lights along that road. The driver was not hurt.

Police are unsure if the man was walking in the road or if he may have walked in front of the vehicle. They are also investigating if he was impaired by alcohol.