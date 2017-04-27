Fort Wayne man to stand trial for 2015 murder next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused of killing a woman and burying her body in a basement will face a judge on May 23rd.

40-year-old Franklin Dent was arrested in late 2015 for the murder of 34-year-old Jessica Fecht. Police say he strangled her, then buried her body in the basement of a home on Sherman Boulevard sometime between January 13th and February 5th of that year.

Our Partners in News at ABC21 report the woman had come to Fort Wayne from Wisconsin after meeting Dent online. Her body, which had Dent’s DNA on it, was found by contractors who were preparing the home for new tenants.

Dent’s trial was supposed to start last year, but that was derailed after his sister threatened a witness.