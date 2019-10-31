Fort Wayne man sentenced to over 10 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Francisco L. Mendez, age 39, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty upon his plea of guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Mendez was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, in February of 2018, Mendez distributed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. In April of 2018, he possessed a firearm after being a twice-convicted felon in Allen County Superior Court; one in April 2012 for resisting law enforcement and one in November of 2012 for carrying a handgun without a license.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.