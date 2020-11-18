Fort Wayne man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend 235 months in prison on federal drug charges.

29-year-old Hector Mendez was sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. His sentence also carries 5 years of probation after completing his prison time.

According to court documents, Mendez distributed the meth from August through October of 2018.

“Narcotics trafficking hurts the citizens of Fort Wayne,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “Law enforcement partnerships such as this local, state and federal effort will continue to investigate narcotics trafficking and violent crime plaguing our communities”