Fort Wayne man sentenced to 30 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend the next 30 years in prison on federal drug charges.

42-year-old Fredrick Morgan was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. He’ll also have to spend 10 years on probation once he’s released.

Court documents say he was the leader of a conspiracy to distribute significant amounts of drugs, maintained multiple stash houses to store drugs, illegally sold guns, and made sure his partners were armed.