Fort Wayne man sentenced to 17 years in meth case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday in U.S. District Court for possession of methamphetamine.

Dorrion Jefferson, 35, was also sentenced to 5 years of supervised release after serving his prison term. He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents reveal an informant and an undercover agent made several buys of heroin and cocaine from Jefferson, who also set up a deal to deliver four ounces of methamphetamine to the undercover agent. Jefferson was stopped by police before the deal was made. He had more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Jefferson has prior drug dealing convictions and was thus sentenced as a career offender.