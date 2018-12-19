Fort Wayne man sentenced on federal charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend the next nine years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and drug charges.

33-year-old Carlos Sanchez was also sentenced to a year of supervised release by US District Court Judge Theresa Springmann after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and maintaining a place for distributing and using cocaine.

Court documents say between February and May of 2016, Sanchez and a co-defendant used his house to distribute drugs and sell guns without being licensed to do so.