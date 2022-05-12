Fort Wayne Man Sentenced In January Murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 33-year-old Fort Wayne man who admitted to fatally stabbing a man in a trailer off of Wells Street last year has learned his fate. According to our partners in news at ABC21, police were called to the 1000 block of Wells Street back on January 9th on reports of a fight, finding 38-year-old Randolph D. Bazile had been fatally stabbed. Court documents say Bazile invited Arthur Reeves to go inside a trailer off Wells Street to do drugs just before Reeves stabbed Bazile multiple times.

Back in April, Reeves pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a murder charge. The plea agreement called for him to spend 50 years behind bars. In court on Wednesday, Reeves was sentenced to 50 years behind bars, per the plea deal. The court also recommended mental health services for Reeves.