Fort Wayne man sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced by the U.S. District Court after pleading guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor.

25-year-old Scott Trischler was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release and a special assessment of $5,100.

Court documents say that Trischler communicated with a 12-year-old girl while playing with her while he was an administrator of an online game. He continued to communicate with her after finding out her age and after her parents tried to stop the communication.

Trischler encouraged the girl to talk with him on other online platforms and began having communications with the girl that was of a sexual nature. He was able to convince the girl to send him sexually explicit photos and videos that he saved on his phone and transferred to his computer.

The charges were initially filed and handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California, and Trischler was arrested and pled guilty here in the Northeast District of Indiana. The case was investigated by the Sacramento California Division of the FBI along with the Madera County Sheriff’s Department. The Fort Wayne FBI office with some members of its Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force Officers also assisted the California agencies in the investigation.