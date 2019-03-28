Fort Wayne man sentenced for failed bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend more than ten-and-a-half years in prison for an attempted bank robbery.

27-year-old Jamar Freeman was sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempted bank robbery as well as aiding and abetting, according to US Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

He was sentenced to 130 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Court documents say Freeman and two co-defendants tried to rob the First Source Bank on East Dupont Road on April 11, 2016, but they weren’t able to actually get inside the bank.

Prosecutors say one of them used a weapon to hurt another person, and yet another person was forced to accompany the robbers for a while.