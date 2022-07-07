Fort Wayne Man Running As An Independent For Indiana’s Third Congressional District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new name has thrown his name into the race within Indiana’s Third Congressional District this November. It was announced on Wednesday that Fort Wayne’s Nathan Gotsch has met the state requirements by submitting “well over the required number of signatures for an independent candidate” to throw his name into the race for Indiana’s Third Congressional District. In Indiana, someone running for Congress as an independent must secure signatures meeting a threshold that changes from time to time. The requirement is linked to the number of votes cast in the most recent Secretary of State election. Gotsch says he turned in 7,001 signatures gathered from counties that make up the 3rd District which enough to appear on the ballot this fall. Gotsch will formally launch his campaign next week to challenge Incumbent Republican, Jim Banks and Democrat Challenger Gary Snyder this coming fall.
Easy to understand why a Democrat would run against Jim Banks but no mention as to why this Independent is running. Jim Banks is one of the best champions for freedom that we have in the House. Probably just another Democrat Nazi plan to try and chop up the vote in an attempt to oust Banks. And Yes, anyone that would willing call themselves a Democrat is in fact a Nazi…the most anti Freedom anti American pro-death Politcal party of all time. They are solely responsible for all thats wrong with the US both historically and especially today