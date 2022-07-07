Fort Wayne Man Running As An Independent For Indiana’s Third Congressional District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new name has thrown his name into the race within Indiana’s Third Congressional District this November. It was announced on Wednesday that Fort Wayne’s Nathan Gotsch has met the state requirements by submitting “well over the required number of signatures for an independent candidate” to throw his name into the race for Indiana’s Third Congressional District. In Indiana, someone running for Congress as an independent must secure signatures meeting a threshold that changes from time to time. The requirement is linked to the number of votes cast in the most recent Secretary of State election. Gotsch says he turned in 7,001 signatures gathered from counties that make up the 3rd District which enough to appear on the ballot this fall. Gotsch will formally launch his campaign next week to challenge Incumbent Republican, Jim Banks and Democrat Challenger Gary Snyder this coming fall.