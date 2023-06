FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 26-year-old Joshua Smiley was taken into custody Tuesday night on a narcotics violation and is being held in the Huntington County Jail.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Smiley was featured on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted List.

He was wanted for the 2021 murder of a 30-year-old Mobile, Alabama man.

He was also wanted out of Fort Wayne for a federal bond violation and a federal drug charge.