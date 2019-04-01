Fort Wayne man kidnaps woman from gas station, charged with four felonies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was charged with four felonies Monday after abducting a woman at knifepoint over the weekend.

Ronnie McKinney, 57, took the woman from a Phil’s One Stop around 11 p.m. Saturday, although the Journal Gazette reports the exact location of the gas station has been redacted in court documents.

A probable cause affidavit reports she was taken from the gas station, forced into her own car, tied up and driven to an apartment. She also sustained a puncture wound in her neck.

The woman was able to call 911 before McKinney took her phone, stating, “Send help, he is going to kill me.”

Upon arrival, investigators found several items at the apartment, including “blood evidence on a mattress, bloody rags and a knife” among other things. No word on the woman’s injuries.

Monday, McKinney was charged with kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.