Fort Wayne man gets probation for unemployment fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to two years probation for unemployment fraud.

46-year-old Daniel Striker pleaded guilty earlier this month to working and receiving wages while also claiming unemployment benefits.

In addition to the probation sentence, he also has to repay the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) more than $8,600 for benefits he collected.

Since 2013, Indiana courts have ordered those found guilty of unemployment fraud to repay millions in restitutions to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

“Combatting fraud preserves employer-paid monies in the trust fund for those individuals who are truly in need of unemployment insurance benefits,” said Regina Ashley, DWD Chief Unemployment Insurance and Workforce Solutions Officer.