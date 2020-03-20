Fort Wayne Man gets 125 years in triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Man found guilty in a triple shooting will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

22 year old Travon Fincher was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and a firearm enhancement charge in February in connection with a shooting in the 800 block of Madison Street in 2018.

Court documents show that Fincher was hanging out with the victims before he emerged from the bathroom and opened fire. One of the victims pretended to be dead and survived the shooting.

Fincher has already said he will appeal the sentence and a new public defender will be appointed.