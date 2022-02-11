Fort Wayne Man Gets 120 Months In Prison On Drug Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison on drug charges.

45-year-old Ronnie L. Rutherford, Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced in United States District Court following his plea of guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Rutherford was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by 8 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, between June and July 2021, four controlled buys of cocaine and fentanyl were made from Rutherford. Based on the buys, a search warrant was obtained and executed on July 15, 2021. During the search, officers located 240 grams of marijuana, over 90 grams of fentanyl, over 60 grams of cocaine, along with other evidence of drug distribution and almost $4,000 cash. Rutherford had a previous federal conviction for carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.