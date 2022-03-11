Fort Wayne Man Found Not Guilty of Murder In July, 2019 Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was found not guilty as he was on trial for a summer 2019 murder. It took a jury a little more than an hour to decide Demetre Payton was not guilty of murder or other charges in the death of Jamarkus Kindred. The incident happened back on July 27th, 2019. According to the Journal Gazette, the jury went into deliberations early Thursday afternoon in the trial, which began Wednesday morning.

The surveillance video and witnesses all supported the defense’s contentions that Kindred started problems, pulled a gun first and pointed it at Payton’s cousin. Payton has also maintained the shooting was self-defense since the beginning which four out of five witnesses testified to the same feeling.