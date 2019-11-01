Fort Wayne man facing multiple felony charges following police raid

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police executed two search warrants this afternoon that resulted in the confiscation of drugs and firearms, some stolen as well as felony charges for 38 year old Antonio Vaughn.

Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter says officers served the search warrant at 1115 Hamilton Avenue. During the search, 55 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of crack cocaine and several firearms were seized. A second, related search warrant was executed at a home in the 46-hundred block of Spatz Avenue where a Norinco Mak-90 rifle and a .38 special revolver, stolen earlier this year from a burglary in New Haven as well as 5,700 dollars in cash were seized.

Antonio Vaughn is in jail on multiple felony charges of dealing cocaine, narcotics and methamphetamine – his bond is set at $300-thousand dollars.