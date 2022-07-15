Fort Wayne man facing multiple drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday night.

Fort Wayne Police officers made a traffic stop on Melvin Green, 32, at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Fleetwood Avenue at 6:19 p.m. Undercover detectives had previously made purchases of fentanyl.

During the stop, officers recovered 30 grams of fentanyl and 1.3 grams of marijuana. Meanwhile at the same time, member’s of the departments Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of S. Harrison Street.

Detectives say they found nine more grams of fentanyl, 3.1 grams of heroin and less than one gram of fentanyl. Officials also say they discovered two semi-automatic handguns, $1600 in cash and two scales.

Green is facing multiple felony counts of dealing narcotics and a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance.

An investigation is ongoing.